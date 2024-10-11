Clover Co. Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CLV)

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Sunday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 20th.

Clover Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 5.79.

About Clover

Clover Corporation Limited engages in the business of manufacturing, refining, and sale of tuna oil and encapsulated products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) tuna oils under the Nu-Mega HiDHA brand name for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; and cold pressed and refined tuna oils under the Ocean Gold brand name.

