Clover Co. Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CLV)

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Sunday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 20th.
Clover Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 5.79.
About Clover
