Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 168.3% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDROW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.28.
About Codere Online Luxembourg
