Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 168.3% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDROW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

About Codere Online Luxembourg

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.