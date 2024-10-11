Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

CHRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2,672.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $56,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

