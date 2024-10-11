Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price was up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $170.31 and last traded at $168.67. Approximately 1,757,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,251,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.44.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,221.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,221.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,129,388.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,037 shares of company stock worth $15,512,370. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,341,000. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $3,074,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

