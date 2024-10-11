Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43.43 Million

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be purchased for $62,911.98 or 0.99954353 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market capitalization of $394.74 million and $43.43 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.51 or 0.00253424 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s launch date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 6,275 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 5,996.17102327. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 60,619.5296428 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $40,973,822.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

