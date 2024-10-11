Colorado Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period.

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

