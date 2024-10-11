Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $7.29 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.6% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $566.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $574.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $554.38 and its 200 day moving average is $545.72.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.