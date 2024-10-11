Commonwealth Bank of Australia to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.27 (ASX:CBAPL)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.268 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
