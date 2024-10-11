CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.37. 544,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,081,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Get CommScope alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COMM

CommScope Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 357.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.