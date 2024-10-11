Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Compass Group Trading Down 0.3 %
CMPGY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. 75,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,580. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $33.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Compass Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Group
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.