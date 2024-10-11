Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Compass Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CMPGY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. 75,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,580. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $33.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.