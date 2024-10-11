Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading Up 5.9% – Still a Buy?

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.82. 57,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 829,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $153,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 145.1% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.