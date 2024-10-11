Concordium (CCD) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Concordium has a market cap of $33.56 million and $153,793.88 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Concordium

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,540,622,048 coins and its circulating supply is 9,969,754,123 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

