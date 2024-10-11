Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 92224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $814.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $811.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.33 million. Conduent had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. Conduent’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 27.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,393,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth $3,295,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 955,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 508,012 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

