Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 92224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
Conduent Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $814.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $811.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.33 million. Conduent had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. Conduent’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Conduent
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
