Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,310 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,310 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 711.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,479 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $107,367,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 44.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,864,000 after purchasing an additional 544,920 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 470,647 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.14. The company had a trading volume of 946,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,214. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.62.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

