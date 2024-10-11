Congress Park Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMG traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,225,252. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

