Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 19,001 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the period. Embraer makes up about 1.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Embraer worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.4% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 5.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth about $30,358,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 380.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERJ. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Embraer Price Performance

NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,043. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.