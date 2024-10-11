Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Conifer Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ CNFRZ traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Conifer has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

