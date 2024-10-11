Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Conifer Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ CNFRZ traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Conifer has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
Conifer Company Profile
