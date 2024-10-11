Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is one of 662 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Connectm Technology Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors -21.00% -46.15% -1.19%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million N/A -496.01 Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors $936.44 million $68.62 million 64.59

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Connectm Technology Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions. Connectm Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Connectm Technology Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors 128 728 959 19 2.47

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.82%. Given Connectm Technology Solutions’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Connectm Technology Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Connectm Technology Solutions rivals beat Connectm Technology Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Connectm Technology Solutions Company Profile

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

