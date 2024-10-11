Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.02 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Approximately 9,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 111,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

