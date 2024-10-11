Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ED traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.13. The stock had a trading volume of 218,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,666. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 64.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ED shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

