Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Boosted by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.06.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $239.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.73. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.74%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

