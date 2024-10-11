Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda Has $34.32 Million Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda lifted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,249 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for 19.0% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda owned approximately 0.97% of StoneCo worth $34,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in StoneCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,386,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,559,000 after purchasing an additional 779,445 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in StoneCo by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,741,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,787 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,841,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after acquiring an additional 392,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2,445.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,287,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $10.97 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $615.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNE. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Get Our Latest Report on StoneCo

About StoneCo

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.