Contrasting Euronav (CMBT) & Its Competitors

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is one of 56 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Euronav to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Euronav pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.6% and pay out 35.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav Competitors 264 1576 1843 80 2.46

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Euronav and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 24.61%. Given Euronav’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Euronav has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 112.38% 22.35% 11.43% Euronav Competitors 31.90% 16.25% 8.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Euronav and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.24 billion $858.03 million 2.78 Euronav Competitors $751.82 million $120.80 million 6.21

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Euronav has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

