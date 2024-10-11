Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 72,930.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,704 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.88%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

