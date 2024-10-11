Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 571 Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waycross Investment Management Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $739,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 175,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,500,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

