Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,686 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

