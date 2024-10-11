Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Leidos by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Leidos by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Trading Down 1.9 %

Leidos stock opened at $164.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.30 and a 12 month high of $168.02.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.