Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after buying an additional 13,919,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $440,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after buying an additional 3,535,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,477,000 after buying an additional 1,504,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $55,310,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $101.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

