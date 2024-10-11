Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 2.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,326,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,510,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 126,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,774,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $506.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $533.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.37. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Baird R W downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

