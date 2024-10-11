Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 2.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,326,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,510,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 126,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,774,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
McKesson Stock Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Baird R W downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCK
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- AbbVie Stock Eyes New Highs: Analysts See Strong Growth Potential
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AZZ Stock Gains Momentum: Analysts Forecast 25% Upside From Here
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Volatility in Applied Digital May Create an Entry Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.