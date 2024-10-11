Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $494,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 168,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AES by 9.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in AES by 13.1% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in AES during the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AES by 5.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

