Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Reduced by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.48. 1,151,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,478. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

