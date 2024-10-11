Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 8,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 50,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Core Alternative ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $177.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28.

Get Core Alternative ETF alerts:

Core Alternative ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Core Alternative ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th.

About Core Alternative ETF

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.