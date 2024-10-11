CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.87. CorMedix shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 370,507 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRMD

CorMedix Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CorMedix by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in CorMedix by 109.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 79,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CorMedix by 18.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.