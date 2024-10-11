CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $187.22 and last traded at $185.37, with a volume of 21312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.49.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.87 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total value of $197,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,331.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total value of $197,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,331.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,208,035.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,720. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CRA International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CRA International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

