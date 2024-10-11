Creditcoin Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $152.77 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000710 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

