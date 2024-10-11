Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Lip Bu Tan Sells 125,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $4,397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,988,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,963,345.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 143,046 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $4,618,955.34.

On Friday, October 4th, Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 13,820 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $430,078.40.

On Monday, July 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46.

On Friday, July 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 12,845 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $404,745.95.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.89 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRDO. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

