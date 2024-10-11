Critical Review: Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) vs. Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR)

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) and Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allurion Technologies 0 0 4 1 3.20 Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allurion Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 312.30%. Given Allurion Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allurion Technologies $53.47 million 0.83 -$80.61 million ($0.88) -0.79 Monogram Orthopaedics $370,000.00 206.48 -$13.74 million ($0.34) -7.09

Monogram Orthopaedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allurion Technologies. Monogram Orthopaedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allurion Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allurion Technologies -78.56% N/A -64.22% Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -109.96% -81.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Allurion Technologies has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monogram Orthopaedics has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allurion Technologies beats Monogram Orthopaedics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

