Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$15.25 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.83.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
