Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $6.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00043261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013057 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

