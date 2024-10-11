Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $130,882.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,807.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $130,882.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,663,000 after buying an additional 934,841 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,984,000 after acquiring an additional 165,032 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $2,511,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 106,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 404,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 104,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

