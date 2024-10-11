CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Lifted by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,216,825.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,216,825.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.91. 2,227,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 461.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.