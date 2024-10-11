crvUSD (CRVUSD) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.10 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $61.64 million and $10.10 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get crvUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.82 or 0.00253546 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 61,746,875 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 62,136,911.9236043. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99842927 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $13,814,576.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.