Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Short Interest Update

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Crystal Valley Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Crystal Valley Financial stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. Crystal Valley Financial has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Get Crystal Valley Financial alerts:

Crystal Valley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

About Crystal Valley Financial

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.