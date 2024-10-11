cVault.finance Price Tops $4,213.99 on Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $42.14 million and approximately $469.88 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $4,213.99 or 0.06747991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

