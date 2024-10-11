Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,111 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $30,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

