Cwm LLC Grows Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 311.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,727 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 1.10% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBCG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBCG opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

