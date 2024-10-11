Cwm LLC Has $29.85 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,622 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $29,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652,649 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,496,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,850,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after buying an additional 107,995 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,778,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after buying an additional 183,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,043,000 after buying an additional 91,012 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

