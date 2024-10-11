Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.35.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $483.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

