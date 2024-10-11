Cwm LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.