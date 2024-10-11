Cwm LLC Sells 8,480 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $25,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PACCAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,415,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,572,000 after purchasing an additional 171,317 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,466,000 after purchasing an additional 83,444 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,329,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,681,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,219,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,784 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $103.62 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.52.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

